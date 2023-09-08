Richlands unveils storybook walking tour to promote health, learning and a sense of community

Richlands unveils storybook walking tour to promote health, learning and a sense of community
By Taylor Hankins
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
RICHLANDS, Va. (WVVA) - A trail with a tale to tell debuted in Richlands today to promote health as well as learning with the hopes of combatting senior loneliness.

Citizens for the Arts, The Appalachian Agency for Senior Citizens, The Town of Richlands and the Tazewell County Public Library have teamed up to create a community storybook self guided walking tour.

The tour consists of 26 stops around Richlands’ downtown. Each spot is marked with a ribbon and displays a passage from a children’s storybook. This month the book is an abridged Anne of Green Gables.

The tour begins in front of the Richlands Public Library

The Executive Director for CART says she hopes the trail will create bridges across generations.

”Grandparents are raising a lot of their grandchildren now, but they don’t know what to do with them. So we’re hoping to be able to improve kids’ reading skills and connect other grandparents with grandchildren. It has a lot of multifaceted opportunities,” said Ginger Branton.

Every 4-6 weeks a new book will be featured that relates to an upcoming event taking place in the Richlands community.

This month’s book correlates with a picnic themes after the novel which will serve as a fundraiser for the Richlands Library, That event will take place on October 8th at noon.

