Night work on Earl Vickers Memorial Bridge to begin

By Kassidy Brown
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 1:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - U.S. 60 eastbound entrance and exit ramps on the Earl M. Vickers Memorial Bridge (Montgomery Bridge) will be experiencing closures nightly from 7 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. from Monday, September 18, through Saturday, September 30.

The closures are for a bridge rehabilitation project.

Barring any unforeseen circumstances, the US 60 eastbound ramps will reopen to unimpeded traffic on Saturday, September 30, 2023. Motorists can expect delays and should allow additional time for their commute or seek alternate routes.

