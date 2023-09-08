Mercer County Heritage Festival returns

Mercer County Heritage Festival returns
Mercer County Heritage Festival returns(Taylor Hankins)
By Taylor Hankins
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - Today saw the return of an annual culture celebration for our area.

The Mercer County Heritage Festival offers an array of experiences that harken back to the county’s early days. Historical reenactors are on sight including familiar faces like Abraham Lincoln yo give a taste of what life was like in the early days of Mercer County.

There is also a petting zoo with an array of farm animals that would have served practical purposes in pioneer days. Booths are also on sight to provide historical information as well as vendors selling handmade goods. Food is served by the Mercer County Historical Society.

The event will continue tomorrow from 9am to 9pm at Glenwood’s 4-H center

