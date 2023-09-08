Man charged with threatening to kill every trooper, a trooper’s children

KINGWOOD, W.Va (WDTV) - A Preston County man has been charged after deputies say he threatened to kill every state trooper and one trooper’s kids.

A deputy with the Preston County Sheriff’s Office responded to a trespassing complaint Thursday evening involving 37-year-old Robby Reckart, of Kingwood, where he was described as the aggressor in a situation, according to a criminal complaint.

Although Reckert left the area before deputies could arrive, officials say he called the 911 Communications Center later in the evening to speak with the deputy about the trespassing complaint.

When the deputy spoke with Reckart, the criminal complaint says he told the deputy “you’re a good cop,” but “I will kill every State Trooper that comes here.”

Court documents say Reckart said he wanted to kill a specific member of the West Virginia State Police and their children. He went on to say that “I’ll use my car and drive down to their house and kill them.”

Reckart allegedly said he had an AR-15 and an AK-47 and would also kill the deputy “or any other cop that came to his house.”

Deputies say Reckart also said he was going to return to the scene of the original trespassing complaint and kick the door in. Also in the conversation, he said he would ram police cruisers with a dump truck.

After the conversation with the deputy ended, the criminal complaint says deputies saw Reckart driving a car on Veterans Memorial Highway toward the direction of the original trespassing complaint. Deputies say they pulled over Reckart and took him into custody.

Reckart has been charged with terroristic threats. He is being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail on a $250,000 bond.

