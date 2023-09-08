Greenbrier Valley Airport to close runway for renovations, travelers may be impacted

By Gailyn Markham
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEWISBURG, W.Va. (WVVA) - Changes are coming to the Greenbrier Valley Airport and future travelers may be impacted.

The airport recently announced that federal grant money(by way of the Airport Improvement Program) is allowing them to undergo a major runway rehabilitation project.

Airport Director Martha Livesay explains that the project will be completed in two phases. From Tuesday, September 12, through Saturday, September 16, the runway will be closed nightly from 8:30 p.m. to 7 a.m. These night closures will allow for “critical project preparation,” according to the airport.

The runway will then experience a full closure beginning on Sunday, September 17. This second phase will reach completion at midnight on Saturday, September 23.

“We’re very excited,” Livesay told WVVA on Friday. “I know it’s an inconvenience- a little bit of an inconvenience, but I think it’s well worth it in the end, and it will move this airport forward. It extends the life of the runway at least by another 40 years.”

Livesay says all travelers planning to fly in or out of the Greenbrier Valley Airport this month should check with their airline to see if they are impacted by the renovations. The airport is working closely with Contour Airlines to minimize disruptions.

For more information and updates on the project, contact the airport at 304-645-3961 or visit here.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A witness told deputies a boy was heading to his school bus stop when he was hit by a...
Boy heading to school bus stop hit, killed by vehicle in W.V.
Apple is urging iPhone and iPad owners to update their devices immediately to close a security...
Security alert: Apple urging iPhone and iPad users to update their devices immediately
Morgantown man charged with trying to buy child in Mexico
Suspected vehicle captured on Rt. 460 surveillance video
Virginia State Police seeking hit-and-run driver in Tazewell County
Covid-19 cases are on the rise in the two Virginias
Covid-19 cases are on the rise in the two Virginias

Latest News

3rd Annual Fall Craft and Vendor Show
3rd Annual Fall Craft and Vendor Show held in Ronceverte to raise money for music hall
The Granada Theater will host award-winning filmmaker
Filmmaker will screen and discuss her film, ‘King Coal,’ at the Granada Theater
Two arrested in McDowell County on multiple charges
Two arrested in McDowell County on multiple charges
Richlands unveils storybook walking tour to promote health, learning and a sense of community
Richlands unveils storybook walking tour to promote health, learning and a sense of community