Greenbrier Valley Airport to close runway for renovations, travelers may be impacted

LEWISBURG, W.Va. (WVVA) - Changes are coming to the Greenbrier Valley Airport and future travelers may be impacted.

The airport recently announced that federal grant money(by way of the Airport Improvement Program) is allowing them to undergo a major runway rehabilitation project.

Airport Director Martha Livesay explains that the project will be completed in two phases. From Tuesday, September 12, through Saturday, September 16, the runway will be closed nightly from 8:30 p.m. to 7 a.m. These night closures will allow for “critical project preparation,” according to the airport.

The runway will then experience a full closure beginning on Sunday, September 17. This second phase will reach completion at midnight on Saturday, September 23.

“We’re very excited,” Livesay told WVVA on Friday. “I know it’s an inconvenience- a little bit of an inconvenience, but I think it’s well worth it in the end, and it will move this airport forward. It extends the life of the runway at least by another 40 years.”

Livesay says all travelers planning to fly in or out of the Greenbrier Valley Airport this month should check with their airline to see if they are impacted by the renovations. The airport is working closely with Contour Airlines to minimize disruptions.

For more information and updates on the project, contact the airport at 304-645-3961 or visit here.

