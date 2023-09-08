Gov. Justice orders flags half-staff for 9/11

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Governor Jim Justice has issued a proclamation that all United States and West Virginia flags at the Capitol Complex and all state-owned facilities be displayed at half-staff, from dawn to dusk, Monday, September 11, in honor of Patriot and Heroes Day.

Gov. Justice also requests that all West Virginians observe a moment of silence Monday at 8:46 a.m. to honor the innocent victims who perished on September 11, 2001.

According to a release from Gov. Justice’s Office, Patriot Day, observed in accordance with a presidential proclamation, is the national acknowledgement which honors those who lost their lives in the attacks on September 11, 2001, and it pays tribute to all of the Patriots who have sacrificed their lives in the defense of our freedom.

“September 11, 2001, is an event we will never ever forget,” Gov. Justice said. “But as we remember, let’s also recognize all of our heroes who put their lives on the line, those who run toward danger, those who step up every day to protect and save us.”

Gov. Justice also signed a proclamation also declaring Monday as Heroes Day, which honors West Virginia Heroes, past and present, celebrating the bravery and sacrifice of First Responders in West Virginia, including firefighters, law enforcement officers, emergency medical services workers, and 911 telecommunicators. This year’s Heroes Day and Patriot Day commemorate the 23rd anniversary of the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks in New York, Washington D.C., and Pennsylvania.

