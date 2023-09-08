Furcast @ Noon: Meet Houdini

MERCER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - In the newest edition of ‘Your Furcast @ Noon’ friend to the show, Ciara McKee with the Mercer County Animal Shelter introduces Meteorologist Jeffrey Hoole, Joshua Bolden and you to lab-boxer mix, Houdini.

Houdini is a surrender and the original owners named him Houdini because of his ability to disappear for a while.

Ciara says he is about 3-years years old.

He is update on his parvo & kennel cough vaccinations with waived fees (same goes for all the shelter’s animals) thanks Grant’s Supermarkets which is covering fees through Saturday, September 9th.

Ciara describes Houdini as one who gets quickly attached would be good single or family homes.

She also notes Houdini has the ability to jump rather high so a home with a good enclosure is necessary.

The shelter is located at 961 Shelter Rd, Princeton, WV 24740

