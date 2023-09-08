3rd Annual Fall Craft and Vendor Show held in Ronceverte to raise money for music hall

By Gailyn Markham
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RONCEVERTE, W.Va. (WVVA) - For the last three years, those in the Ronceverte community have been holding fundraisers to save the American Heritage Music Hall from closing. Another one of those events is happening on Friday, September 8, and Saturday, September 9.

The 3rd Annual Fall Craft and Vendor Show kicked off at 2 p.m. on Friday. According to organizer Kay Shafer, the event features more than 20 local artists, selling both everyday items and fall-themed decor.

Shafer tells WVVA that they will continue to fight to keep the music hall up and running.

“It’s really a nice place. It’s really one of the only places in this area we can go to,” she shared. “There’s no smoking. There’s no alcoholic beverages allowed. There’s not a lot of riff-raff going on...welcome all ages and it’s just really a nice place.”

The craft and vendor show closes at 6 p.m. on Friday and will reopen on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The American Heritage Music Hall is located in Ronceverte’s Island Park. In addition to these various fundraisers throughout the year, the music hall hosts a band night every Tuesday.

