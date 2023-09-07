We remain unsettled, with a cool-down on the way for this weekend

EVENING PLANNER (WVVA WEATHER)

A frontal system working through the area will keep us stormy at times tonight. A few t-storms could be strong to severe tonight and/or tomorrow, with gusty wind, heavy rain, and isolated hail being the main threats. Otherwise, we’ll stay mainly cloudy, mild, and muggy overnight with low temps in the 60s.

Friday will bring partly sunny skies, and high temps in the low-upper 70s. We’ll see occasional showers/storms again, mainly during the late afternoon and into Friday night. Again, a few strong to severe storms will be possible. Localized flooding issues due to heavy rain can’t be ruled out either. Low temps Friday night will fall into the 50s and low 60s.

We look COOLER as head into the weekend, and still damp at times. Scattered showers/few t-storms are looking likely again these days as low pressure aloft sticks with us. Temps will be in the upper 60s-low 70s Sat and Sun afternoon, while lows will be in the 50s at night.

We look to see variable cloudiness into early next week, and still Fall-like temps...

