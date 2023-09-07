Virginia State Police seeking hit-and-run driver in Tazewell County

RAVEN, Va. (WVVA) - Virginia State Police wants the public’s help in locating the hit-and-run vehicle and driver involved in a crash Thursday morning in Raven.

The crash occurred at about 10:20 a.m. at the intersection of Redwood Rd. and Raven Rd., near Route 460.

A 2009 Kawasaki motorcycle had just exited Route 460 onto Raven Rd. when it was struck by a black Chevrolet S10 pickup truck pulling onto Raven Rd. from Redwood Rd. The VSP said the pickup truck left the scene.

The motorcyclist, an adult male Tazewell County resident, was flown to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment of serious injuries. He was wearing a helmet.

The pickup truck should have damage to its front end and front passenger side. The Chevy pickup has chrome/stainless steel fender trim on all four wheel wells.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Virginia State Police at 276-228-3131 or email us at questions@vsp.virginia.gov.

The investigation remains ongoing at this time.

