United Way of Southern West Virginia kicks off new fundraising season


The United Way of Southern West Virginia set new fundraising goals for the upcoming year.
By Annie Moore
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 2:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The United Way of Southern West Virginia set new fundraising goals for the upcoming year.

At the non-profit’s annual Leadership Breakfast at the Historic Black Knight on Thursday, organization leaders announced their hope of raising $850,000 this year. That is up from the $750,000 raised by the organization last year.

According to Exec. Dir. Trena Dacal, the United Way supports 24 different partner agencies. While the organization was able to offer additional services this year, she hopes to expand on those next year.

“We added Read across Raleigh County with every second-grade class having readers and books provided to their students as well as partnering with WVU Tech for a Day of Service, where students provided more than 120 hours of service to our partners in Beckley,” said Dacal.

The Cornett Family was also named on Thursday as the campaign’s new campaign chairs for 2023-2024.

