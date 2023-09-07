Teriyaki Madness opens for business in Princeton

By Jeffrey Hoole
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - A new quick service restaurant had their grand opening today in Princeton.

Teriyaki Madness is a fast growing restaurant chain serving Japanese style food such as yakisoba, katsu don, and teriyaki.

The store opened at 1010 Oakvale Road with a total of 30 employees, and they’re still hiring.

The restaurant is the third location in West Virginia, with others in Fairmont and Barboursville.

The company takes pride in their fresh offerings.

Saraha Weitzman the Director of Operations says ”We have the freshest Asian food around. We have no frozen food, everything is cooked fresh to order. All of our sauces are made in house, homemade.”

If Princeton’s too far for you, fret not, Beckley is slated to be next in line to receive a Teriyaki Madness.

The store operates from 11 am to 9 pm every day of the week.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There were new developments on Wednesday regarding a decades old cold case in Raleigh County.
State Police double reward amid update in Susan and Alex Carter disappearance
The Fayette County Prosecuting Attorney's Office, the West Virginia State Police, Oak Hill...
Authorities release additional details in Fayette County death investigation; also discover materials for pressure bombs
Fayette County Sheriff's Department
Fayette County Sheriff reports possible murder-suicide investigation
The Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred on September 3 at 1:22...
Tazewell Co. native involved in fatal Scott Co. crash
Kenzie's Kakes in Beaver
Kenzie’s Kakes sees opening of new location

Latest News

WVVA News at 5
Teriyaki Madness opens for business in Princeton
Fruits of Labor team cuts ribbon for new Pizzeria and Coffee Shop in Beckley
Fruits of Labor sees growth in more ways than one
Matoaka demolition begins
Matoaka demolition begins
Suspected vehicle captured on Rt. 460 surveillance video
Virginia State Police seeking hit-and-run driver in Tazewell County