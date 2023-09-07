Teriyaki Madness opens for business in Princeton

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - A new quick service restaurant had their grand opening today in Princeton.

Teriyaki Madness is a fast growing restaurant chain serving Japanese style food such as yakisoba, katsu don, and teriyaki.

The store opened at 1010 Oakvale Road with a total of 30 employees, and they’re still hiring.

The restaurant is the third location in West Virginia, with others in Fairmont and Barboursville.

The company takes pride in their fresh offerings.

Saraha Weitzman the Director of Operations says ”We have the freshest Asian food around. We have no frozen food, everything is cooked fresh to order. All of our sauces are made in house, homemade.”

If Princeton’s too far for you, fret not, Beckley is slated to be next in line to receive a Teriyaki Madness.

The store operates from 11 am to 9 pm every day of the week.

