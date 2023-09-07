Morgantown man charged with trying to buy child in Mexico

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A Morgantown man has been charged after court documents say he tried to buy a child in Mexico.

42-year-old Scott D. Bixler, of Morgantown, has been charged with failure to update his sex offender registration, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office Northern District of West Virginia.

According to court documents, Bixler, a registered sex offender, and his wife traveled from their home in Morgantown to Mexico, crossing the U.S.-Mexico border in Texas. Bixler didn’t inform the West Virginia State Police, as required, of his international travel plans.

The Bixlers were arrested in Mexico for possession of methamphetamine after authorities there learned that Bixler was attempting to purchase a 7-year-old girl for $5,000, according to court documents.

Authorities say at the time of the arrest, Bixler and his wife had two tranquilizer air guns and a cellphone signal jammer in their possession.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Sarah Wagner is prosecuting the case on behalf of the government.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation, the United States Marshals Service, and the West Virginia State Police investigated the case.

An indictment is merely an allegation, and the defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

