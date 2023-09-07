Matoaka demolition begins

Matoaka Demotion Begins
By Mark Hughes
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MATOAKA, W.Va. (WVVA) -A small Mercer County community is beginning much needed but sad work that is now underway.

Today the preparations have begun to take down seven significant dilapidated buildings in downtown Matoaka.

Mercer county got one point five million dollars to do this work.

For the Matoaka project they are going to use two hundred eight two thousand dollars to finish the job.

Lori Mills, Mercer County Dilapidated Structures Officer explains that as sad as it is, this work is necessary for several reasons which includes safety.

“There is a lot of history down here of good times when things were booming, but unfortunately the economy, drugs, things like that have taken their toll,” she said. “So, it is better to get these down. Get the area cleaned up for everybody.”

Mills estimates they will be working on this project for the next two weeks.

