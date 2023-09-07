Hit-or-miss showers and storms are expected today

A cold front will bring some hit-or-miss showers and thunderstorms to the region today. Some storms could be on the strong side with gusty winds and heavy downpours. Otherwise, we’ll notice a mix of sun and clouds as temperatures climb into the mid/upper 70s and low 80s.

Showers and thunderstorms will fizzle out after the midnight hour, and we’ll see partly cloudy skies overnight. Lows should dip down into the 60s tonight.

Partly cloudy skies are expected tomorrow with some passing showers and thunderstorms at times, especially during the afternoon hours. High temperatures will top off in the 70s for most.

We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds this weekend with scattered showers and thunderstorms at times. Temperatures will stay below average in the upper 60s and low/mid 70s.

Temperatures will remain below average as we head into next week. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

