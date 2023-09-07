Gov. Justice wants to revisit high school Student Athlete Transfer Bill

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -The bill that allowed high school athletes to transfer schools without losing a year of eligibility may be restructured.

Bill 262 passed through legislature in March, but Governor Jim Justice announced on Wednesday that he would like to revisit the bill.

“We’ve got to revisit this, because all we’re gonna end up doing is having 5 to 7 super teams in the state. And we’re gonna destroy high school sports all across the state if we don’t watch out for what we’re doing.” said Justice.

Governor Justice allowed the bill to pass through without his signature in March.

But after seeing recent lopsided high school football scores across the state, coaches and athletic directors agree that the bill needs to be revisited.

“Definitely a bill that I am completely against. Unfortunately in a very very short period of time we have seen the adverse effects of the bill. And the worst is yet to come unfortunately.” says Jeffrey Bailey, University HS Athletic Director.

High school football is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to this bill. One coach fears that super teams are an inevitable outcome across all sports.

“Do we want super teams in West Virginia? I don’t think its good for the sport, not just for football but it could be basketball baseball, whatever.” says Preston High School Head Football Coach Mark Deep.

Deep says the bill hasn’t affected his team, but he understands how it can be a tough choice to make for kids at other schools.

“I think most of our kids you know they want to stay here, have some pride in their community and pride in their school. And its a hard decision for these kids, when people reach out and say hey you can help us win.”

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.