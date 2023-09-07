Fruits of Labor sees growth in more ways than one

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Crowds gathered at the Fruits of Labor Cafe in Beckley Thursday morning to celebrate the official opening of the business’ coffee shop and pizzeria, but those in attendance knew the celebrations held a much deeper meaning.

Over the last decade, Fruits of Labor has employed and empowered those in recovery, as well as those who were once incarcerated. Fruits of Labor President Tammy Jordan has opened four locations across southern West Virginia to do just that, and Thursday’s expansion showed the success of the program.

“Because there is so much more space and so many more dynamic opportunities, we’re allowed to increase employment opportunities, and then the most wonderful thing is increasing into not hiring managers straight off, but actually growing our students to be able to start investing in their management opportunities, which is increase in pay, increase in responsibility and their ability to then lead others in the same journey of recovery,” Jordan shared.

Sabrina Greaser and Casey Hicks started their journeys at Fruits of Labor together almost two years ago. At the time, both were unsure of themselves and their ability to overcome their addictions. Now, they are floor supervisors of the Pizzeria, overseeing new students as they move forward in their own stories.

Hicks tells WVVA that Fruits of Labor has helped bring out the best in her.

“I knew somewhat what I was capable of, but I didn’t really know how to put that into practice, so to be pushed to really- to grow and be myself and find myself has been really great.”

Meanwhile, Greaser says she wouldn’t have made it this far without the support of her team.

“You can just look at them and see the love in their eyes and how much this program means to them and us,” she explained. “This is life or death for us in recovery, and God definitely has His hands in this place.”

Fruits of Labor currently serves more than 100 students in the recovery program each year.

If you would like to stop by the Beckley location and try these sweet treats and delicious slices out for yourself, the coffee shop and pizzeria will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and the cafe upstairs will be open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the same days.

Fruits of Labor also has locations in Alderson, Rainelle and Montgomery.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.