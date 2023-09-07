Fifth man charged with assaulting police officer during Capitol riot

The Justice Department said Lewis Wayne Snoots assaulted Metropolitan Police Officer Michael...
The Justice Department said Lewis Wayne Snoots assaulted Metropolitan Police Officer Michael Fanone.(U.S. Attorney-DC via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 10:18 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (CNN) - A Virginia man has been charged in connection with attacking a police officer during the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol insurrection.

The Justice Department said Lewis Wayne Snoots assaulted Metropolitan Police Officer Michael Fanone.

They said he used both hands to physically restrain Fanone, while other rioters assaulted him.

Snoots is now the fifth man charged in the attack on Fanone, who has since retired from the force.

The charges include felony assault on a police officer, felony civil disorder and three misdemeanors.

Snoots made an initial court appearance Wednesday. He was released pending arraignment in Washington.

The DOJ has arrested 1,106 individuals for crimes related to the Capitol insurrection.

More than 350 have been charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There were new developments on Wednesday regarding a decades old cold case in Raleigh County.
State Police double reward amid update in Susan and Alex Carter disappearance
The Fayette County Prosecuting Attorney's Office, the West Virginia State Police, Oak Hill...
Authorities release additional details in Fayette County death investigation; also discover materials for pressure bombs
Fayette County Sheriff's Department
Fayette County Sheriff reports possible murder-suicide investigation
The Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred on September 3 at 1:22...
Tazewell Co. native involved in fatal Scott Co. crash
Kenzie's Kakes in Beaver
Kenzie’s Kakes sees opening of new location

Latest News

FILE - A sign for SLB, formerly Schlumberger, is displayed at the building on Tuesday, March...
Foreign Relations chair seeks answers from US oil firms on Russia business after Ukraine invasion
(Source: AP)
1 injured in explosion at Braxton County sawmill
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference on the sidelines of the G20 summit...
Biden aims to use G20 summit and Vietnam visit to highlight US as trustworthy alternative to China
FILE - The 2021 U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree is lit after a ceremony on the West Front Lawn of...
Sen. Manchin announces 2023 Capitol Christmas Tree Essay Contest for W.Va. fourth graders
Rescuers are rushing to save an American man trapped in the third-deepest cave in Turkey after...
Rescuers rush to save American stuck in cave in Turkey