Fayette County Sheriff’s Office warns of phone scam

By Kassidy Brown
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 1:51 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office is warning people of a phone scam.

Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley said in a release that the scammer is reportedly identifying himself as an employee of the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department.

“The scammer is claiming to be Detective Pack” and is asking for money through several different means. One of the numbers the scammer uses is (803) 621-4340.

Sheriff Fridley is advising people not to send money or provide any personal information to anyone claiming to be police over the phone.

