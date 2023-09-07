Big Blue Art offering free art crafts during Bluefield, Va’s Autumn Jamboree

BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA) - This Saturday is the town of Bluefield’s Autumn Jamboree. In addition to the bouncy houses, music, and more taking place in Jack Asbury Square, local businesses on Virginia Avenue will be offering activities as well.

The Big Blue Art Studio will be offering free art activities for all ages at their store front. Attendees will be able to paint a wooden, fall-themed door hanging of their choice.

The owner of the studio tells WVVA she believes its important to offer cost-free opportunities to allow the community to create art without barriers.

”Not everybody can afford art classes or to come to the workshops we offer. So once a month from September through May we will offer free open studio. It’s my way of giving back to my community,” said Bronwyn Owen

Big Blue Art is located at 510 Virginia Avenue and will offer their free art craft from 12pm to 4pm Saturday.

The Autumn Jamboree will be going on the same day in Jack Asbury Square from 12pm to 9:30pm, with fireworks at 9pm.

