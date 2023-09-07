Beckley VAMC to host first car show since COVID

Beckley VAMC Car Show
Beckley VAMC Car Show(WVVA News)
By Kassidy Brown
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 1:41 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Beckley VA Medical Center will be hosting its annual Car Show for the first time in three years on September 30. This hiatus was due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The car show is meant to honor the veterans at the facility.

This year’s show’s festivities will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The event will have music and entertainment through the Shade Tree Car Club, free hot dogs and sides provided by the Vietnam Veterans of America (VVA) Chapter 860, and Francie’s Sweet Donut Truck providing food for purchase.

Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Auxiliary Chapter 4326 will also be participating and volunteering.

The public is invited and encouraged to attend. This is a great opportunity to interact with Veterans and let them know how much their service is appreciated.

There is no entry fee for participation.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There were new developments on Wednesday regarding a decades old cold case in Raleigh County.
State Police double reward amid update in Susan and Alex Carter disappearance
The Fayette County Prosecuting Attorney's Office, the West Virginia State Police, Oak Hill...
Authorities release additional details in Fayette County death investigation; also discover materials for pressure bombs
Fayette County Sheriff's Department
Fayette County Sheriff reports possible murder-suicide investigation
The Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred on September 3 at 1:22...
Tazewell Co. native involved in fatal Scott Co. crash
Kenzie's Kakes in Beaver
Kenzie’s Kakes sees opening of new location

Latest News

Scam Alert
Fayette County Sheriff’s Office warns of phone scam
Their battle in court may be over, but that has not stopped Mountain Valley Pipeline protestors...
Protestors halt work on Mountain Valley Pipeline in Summers County
Hungry Mother State Park has opened three miles of its new Raider’s Run Mountain Bike Trail...
Hungry Mother State Park builds new mountain bike trail system
Virginia's Superintendent of Public Instruction Lisa Coons visits a Roanoke school recently
Virginia students still showing decline in reading and math scores