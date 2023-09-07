Beckley VAMC to host first car show since COVID

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Beckley VA Medical Center will be hosting its annual Car Show for the first time in three years on September 30. This hiatus was due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The car show is meant to honor the veterans at the facility.

This year’s show’s festivities will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The event will have music and entertainment through the Shade Tree Car Club, free hot dogs and sides provided by the Vietnam Veterans of America (VVA) Chapter 860, and Francie’s Sweet Donut Truck providing food for purchase.

Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Auxiliary Chapter 4326 will also be participating and volunteering.

The public is invited and encouraged to attend. This is a great opportunity to interact with Veterans and let them know how much their service is appreciated.

There is no entry fee for participation.

