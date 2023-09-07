Beckley man pleads guilty to fentanyl crime

By Kassidy Brown
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 2:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Zackery Dale Jenkins, 30, of Beckley, pled guilty to distribution of fentanyl on Thursday.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, on April 18, 2023, Jenkins sold a controlled substance containing fentanyl to a confidential informant in a Beckley residence. Jenkins admitted to that transaction and to selling controlled substances containing fentanyl to the confidential informant on four other occasions in the Beckley area.

On June 1, 2023, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at Jenkins’ residence and seized additional quantities of fentanyl and several firearms. Jenkins admitted that he intended to distribute the fentanyl.

Jenkins is set to be sentenced on December 29, and he faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, followed by three years of supervised release, and a one million dollar fine.

