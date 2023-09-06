State Police double reward amid update in investigation into the disappearance of Susan and Alex Carter

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - There were new developments on Wednesday regarding a decades-old cold case in Raleigh County. Susan Carter and her 10-year-old daughter, Alex Carter, seemingly vanished in August of 2000 amid a fierce custody dispute in Raleigh and Wyoming counties.

Late Wednesday afternoon, State Police confirmed new developments in the case have led them to believe Susan Carter is no longer suspected of kidnapping Alex and she is also being investigated as a missing person.

State Police also confirmed two separate search warrants were recently served at 126 Kyle Lane in Beckley. As WVVA News reported last week, a caretaker at the home claimed that the FBI had found a bullet at the house with Alex Carter’s DNA.

Right now, the FBI and State Police are doubling the reward from $10,000 to $20,000 for information that leads to a resolution in the case. Anyone with information on the case is urged to contact the State Police’s Beckley detachment at (304) 256-6700

