Officer seen on video embracing woman, getting in back of police car with her

After an embrace, the officer and the woman climb into the back seat of the marked police car. (Source: WJLA/TIKTOK/@TRAPPLOSS_/@ILOVEMYMANK/CNN)
By WJLA staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 8:12 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (WJLA) - Some cellphone video is raising eyebrows in suburban Washington, D.C.

In it, a police officer can be seen in a park going into the back of his squad car with a woman he had been hugging just before.

The first video with millions of views shows uniformed Prince George’s County police officer Francesco Marlett in an embrace with a woman in the parking lot of a park. Children can be heard playing in the background.

After an embrace, the officer and the woman climb into the back seat of the marked police car and disappear behind heavily tinted windows.

Marlett has been suspended while the police department investigates.

The person behind the cell phone camera, without revealing his name, shares his version of the events he recorded at this community park in Oxon Hill Sunday night just after 7.

“As we see the interaction getting more interesting, we were, ‘Let’s just record. Let’s see what happens,’” the witness said.

“I witnessed a cop doing something that any other citizen would have been charged with,” the witness said. “The police officer, he did it in broad daylight. He didn’t even look up. He didn’t care who was watching, who was witnessing. He didn’t care if there were kids around. Thirty minutes went by. It started getting dark. That’s when she literally just got out the truck and went about her way.”

But that’s not the end of the story because after his video surfaced, a second video was posted, showing the same police car in a different park, but once again steps from a playground, once again with a woman getting in the back seat.

It has been learned that Marlett was once charged with child abuse, indicted in 2016 for allegedly knocking a 3-year-old unconscious.

The charges were later dropped, his record expunged, and the officer returned to the streets.

He was also suspended for a month on May after being accused of domestic violence. He returned to duty in June.

