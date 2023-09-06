Occasional rain and a cool-down on the way for late week

TONIGHT (WVVA WEATHER)

Overnight, we’ll see increasing clouds and humidity as a frontal system heads in our direction. Most of us will stay mild, muggy, and foggy at times overnight, with low temps in the 60s.

Especially around midnight and just after, a few pop-up showers/t-storms will be possible, but not everyone will see them.

We look to see mix of sun and clouds tomorrow, with highs closer to average, in the mid 70s-low 80s. We’ll grow a bit unsettled tomorrow, especially during the afternoon and evening. Hit and miss showers/storms look likely, some of which could be strong to severe, mainly along and east of I-77. Main threats with any stronger storms would be locally heavy rainfall and gusty winds.

Thursday night looks partly cloudy and mild, with lows again in the 60s and a few more isolated showers/storms.

Several disturbances will keep us unstable into this weekend. Passing showers/storms will be possible Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, but no day is looking like a wash-out.

We’ll otherwise be cooling down as low pressure aloft takes over- temps gradually drop through the weekend and next week will feel more Fall-like.

