Occasional rain and a cool-down on the way for late week

Low pressure moves in and high pressure moves out in the coming days
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 5:00 PM EDT
TONIGHT
TONIGHT(WVVA WEATHER)

Overnight, we’ll see increasing clouds and humidity as a frontal system heads in our direction. Most of us will stay mild, muggy, and foggy at times overnight, with low temps in the 60s.

Futurecast
Futurecast(WVVA WEATHER)

Especially around midnight and just after, a few pop-up showers/t-storms will be possible, but not everyone will see them.

SEVERE WEATHER OUTLOOK
SEVERE WEATHER OUTLOOK(WVVA WEATHER)

We look to see mix of sun and clouds tomorrow, with highs closer to average, in the mid 70s-low 80s. We’ll grow a bit unsettled tomorrow, especially during the afternoon and evening. Hit and miss showers/storms look likely, some of which could be strong to severe, mainly along and east of I-77. Main threats with any stronger storms would be locally heavy rainfall and gusty winds.

CHANCE OF RAIN
CHANCE OF RAIN(WVVA WEATHER)

Thursday night looks partly cloudy and mild, with lows again in the 60s and a few more isolated showers/storms.

Several disturbances will keep us unstable into this weekend. Passing showers/storms will be possible Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, but no day is looking like a wash-out.

DEPARTURE FROM NORMAL
DEPARTURE FROM NORMAL(DEPARTURE FROM NORMAL)

We’ll otherwise be cooling down as low pressure aloft takes over- temps gradually drop through the weekend and next week will feel more Fall-like.

