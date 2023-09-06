Major Harold Heatley bids APB farewell after eight years with WVVA

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Major Harold Heatley with the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office has been a staple on WVVA News helping get law breaking individuals off the streets in the Two Virginias.

Taking over the segment for then Tazewell Sheriff Harry Cundiff on June 9, 2015.

Working alongside anchors Greg Carter and Courtney Clark there were under 400 captures when Major Heatley began.

Major Heatley quickly became a valued member of our team expanding his duties in various APB franchises including ‘APB Morning Edition’ and ‘APB Extra’ online.

His love for community extends beyond law & order. He has participated in educational segments, collection drives and volunteer efforts--including multiple polar plunges.

The U.S. veteran steps away from APB with nearly 1000+ wanted suspects off our streets but before he left several of his newsroom cohorts want to wish him well.

“I hope you have a fantastic last day and I have a message for you. You and Jeannie are ‘wanted’ for a vacation [in Florida] so I certainly hope to see you all soon and to talk to you soon,” said former evening anchor and APB Extra co-host, Melinda Zosh.

One of the producers who would work with Major Heatley in assembling the segment each week included Elizabeth Gabbert who says he made Tuesdays stand out above the other days of the week.

“Tuesday has never been the favorite day of the week for me but whenever I was there [with you] it was just because I got to have that extra time to spend hanging out on set,” said Gabbert. “What you do is a service to the community as well and it’s a very important one so I just want to say congratulations and cheers to more relaxation.”

And our morning team has a deep affection for the Major as well working with him on APB Morning Edition for several years.

“You were always such a light in the room and I really love catching up with you and being your friend and still your friend,” said Jill Croce. “I’m just so thankful that WVVA brought you our way and you’ll be definitely missed around the newsroom for sure.”

And Bethany Reese his first co-host on ‘APB Morning Edition’ who he calls his ‘inch-high private eye’ had this to say:

“Congratulations on wrapping up your time at WVVA. I’m so proud and honored to know you and love you so much. From your ‘inch-high private eye’ I hope you have the best time relaxing now.”

See a slide show of some of Memorable Major Moments below:

Autoplay Caption

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.