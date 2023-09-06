Inclusive signs controversy draws crowd to Board of Education meeting

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Crowds packed the Putnam County Board of Education Meeting Tuesday hours after Hurricane High School’s principal ordered signs reading “supportive space” and “diverse, inclusive, accepting, welcoming safe space for everyone” be taken down from inside the school.

Administrators cited a years-old district policy reading:

Non-school-related political and/or commercial literature or campaign posters supporting one (1) or more candidates, issues, or a particular point of view shall not be displayed within the schools or on school-owned or occupied property unless done as part of any approved teaching unit.

Wendy Fife, a math teacher at Hurricane High School, said she was told to take the signs down Tuesday afternoon.

“We did ask why [we were told to take them down] and were told it goes under political, religious, I will political and religious choice,” she recalled. “I will say being political, your political party is a choice, your religion, whether you are a religious person or not, is a choice but being gay is not a choice, it is who you are.”

Fife was one of 21 speakers to address the board at Tuesday’s evening’s meeting.

The Putnam County School District said later Tuesday that Hurricane’s principal announced no posters or literature other than announcements of events fundraisers or meetings would be permitted by the school and that no club or organization could post any signage other than approved items.

In a statement, the district added the principal’s actions are a “neutral interpretation of Putnam County Board of Education policy and not based on the content of a particular sign or poster”.

Several speakers supported the district’s current policy.

“I understand why people are doing what they’re doing and they’re trying to show love, and I understand that, but we have to come back to the basis and that’s what I wanted to do a reminder that if you’re in a public school, and it’s being paid for with tax dollars,” said Douglas Doss, a Putnam County resident.

“There are Muslims, there are Christians, there are poor people, there are blacks and whites, there are gay people, there are many people that can feel rejected familiar different ways, and you can’t try and push an agenda for any of them. You come, you create a safe space, you make that a safe space. By the way, you run it, and you show equality for all that. It is not a place to push any political agenda.”

Students like sophomore Evan Mann, who is a member of the LGBTQ+ community, said the signs are a reminder to people in the community they are welcome at school and seeing an inclusive sign could save a life.

“Even though these posters are being taken down, or even if this board doesn’t change their ruling, you’re accepted, you belong,” he said. “It’s completely right for people to feel accepted and included and safe environments and it has nothing to do with politics. It’s just, it’s just basic human decency.”

The board took no action on the current policy during the meeting.

