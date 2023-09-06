Fayette County Sheriff reports possible murder-suicide investigation

Fayette Co., W.Va. (WVVA) - A possible murder-suicide is under investigation in the Price Hill area of Fayette County.

According to a statement released by Sheriff Mike Fridley, the Fayette County Sheriff’s department is actively working the investigation.

No other information has been released at this time.

