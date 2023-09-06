Fayette County Sheriff reports possible murder-suicide investigation

Fayette County Sheriff's Department
Fayette County Sheriff's Department(WVVA News)
By Jessica Nuzzo
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 10:32 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Fayette Co., W.Va. (WVVA) - A possible murder-suicide is under investigation in the Price Hill area of Fayette County.

According to a statement released by Sheriff Mike Fridley, the Fayette County Sheriff’s department is actively working the investigation.

No other information has been released at this time.

Keep following WVVA as we learn more information.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred on September 3 at 1:22...
Tazewell Co. native involved in fatal Scott Co. crash
Woman recovering after attack by pit bull terriers and their owner
Woman recovering after attack by pit bull terriers and their owner
Troy Mahaffey was arrested on charges after police said he didn't report his girlfriend's death...
GRAPHIC: Man accused of keeping 7-month-old daughter in hotel room with her dead mom and drugs, authorities say
Police say 14-year-old Harris Wolobah died the same day he participated in the social media...
Teen dies hours after taking part in viral ‘One Chip Challenge,’ police say
Generic VA State Police Vehicle
VSP investigating fatal Wythe County motorcycle crash

Latest News

City of Mullens hosts community pool party
City of Mullens hosts community pool party
City of Mullens hosts community pool party
City of Mullens hosts community pool party
Annual Culturefest starts Thursday
Annual Culturefest starts Thursday
WVVA bids farewell to Major Harold Heatley
WVVA bids farewell to Major Harold Heatley