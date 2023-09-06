Dry today, but unsettled weather is on the way

A cold front will bring hit-or-miss showers and thunderstorms to the region late-week
By Collin Rogers
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 7:21 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Today, we’ll notice increasing cloud cover and there a slight chance for a rain shower. Temperatures will remain above average in the 80s this afternoon.

Clouds will increase throughout the day as temperatures climb into the 80s.
Clouds will increase throughout the day as temperatures climb into the 80s.(WVVA WEATHER)

Partly cloudy skies are expected tonight, and a stray shower is possible late. Temperatures should stay in the 60s overnight.

Partly cloudy skies are expected tonight as lows hover in the 60s.
Partly cloudy skies are expected tonight as lows hover in the 60s.(WVVA WEATHER)

A cold front will approach our region tomorrow which will bring some scattered showers and thunderstorms our way. Not everyone will see rain, but if you have any outdoor plans, you may need to dodge some showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures will be seasonable on Thursday with highs in the 70s and low 80s.

Hit-or-miss showers and thunderstorms are possible tomorrow as temperatures top off in the...
Hit-or-miss showers and thunderstorms are possible tomorrow as temperatures top off in the mid/upper 70s and low 80s.(WVVA WEATHER)

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will remain possible on Friday. Once again, it won’t be a washout and not everyone will see rain. Temperatures look to top off in the 70s for most on Friday afternoon.

We'll stay unsettled on Friday and into the weekend.
We'll stay unsettled on Friday and into the weekend.(WVVA WEATHER)

It’ll feel more like Fall this weekend. Highs should stay in the upper 60s and low/mid 70s on Saturday and Sunday. Those cooler temperatures come along with the chance for some more passing showers and storms. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred on September 3 at 1:22...
Tazewell Co. native involved in fatal Scott Co. crash
Woman recovering after attack by pit bull terriers and their owner
Woman recovering after attack by pit bull terriers and their owner
Troy Mahaffey was arrested on charges after police said he didn't report his girlfriend's death...
GRAPHIC: Man accused of keeping 7-month-old daughter in hotel room with her dead mom and drugs, authorities say
Police say 14-year-old Harris Wolobah died the same day he participated in the social media...
Teen dies hours after taking part in viral ‘One Chip Challenge,’ police say
Generic VA State Police Vehicle
VSP investigating fatal Wythe County motorcycle crash

Latest News

WVVA News at 5
Full video forecast (9-5-2023)
COMFORT INDEX
Hot and humid weather on tap for midweek
WVVA Today
Full Forecast (9/5)
Mainly sunny skies are expected today as temperatures climb into the 80s and low 90s.
Another hot and dry day