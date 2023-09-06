Dry today, but unsettled weather is on the way

Today, we’ll notice increasing cloud cover and there a slight chance for a rain shower. Temperatures will remain above average in the 80s this afternoon.

Partly cloudy skies are expected tonight, and a stray shower is possible late. Temperatures should stay in the 60s overnight.

A cold front will approach our region tomorrow which will bring some scattered showers and thunderstorms our way. Not everyone will see rain, but if you have any outdoor plans, you may need to dodge some showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures will be seasonable on Thursday with highs in the 70s and low 80s.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will remain possible on Friday. Once again, it won’t be a washout and not everyone will see rain. Temperatures look to top off in the 70s for most on Friday afternoon.

It’ll feel more like Fall this weekend. Highs should stay in the upper 60s and low/mid 70s on Saturday and Sunday. Those cooler temperatures come along with the chance for some more passing showers and storms. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

