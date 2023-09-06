City of Mullens hosts community pool party

By Jessica Nuzzo
Published: Sep. 5, 2023
Mullens, W.Va. (WVVA) - The City of Mullins held a community pool party to celebrate a successful summer season after the completion of new renovations.

The community enjoyed an evening of free swimming, food, music, and fellowship.

The pool underwent $350,000 of renovations starting in February of 2022. A splash pad, double water slide was added, along with new fencing, water filters and an entirely new pool system.

The City of Mullens Foundation spearheaded the project and was awarded a grant to help fund the project. Money from donations from current and past residents of the city was also used for the renovations.

Mayor Alan Mills says this event is to celebrate the great summer turnout the pool has had this season.

“It’s a community event the foundation put a lot of money into this pool system this year and they are just giving back to the community,” he said. “It’s a great thing.”

“We brought this town alive, and they’ve had a great time,” said Shirley Weaver, who is the secretary of the City of Mullens Foundation. “We’ve had night swimming, we’ve had pool parties, they’ve had movies at night. It’s just been the place to be all summer long.”

The City of Mullens Foundation’s next project will be building pickleball courts behind the new pool. Along with restoring a nearby playground and building new tennis courts.

