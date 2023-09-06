BHS sophomore is headed to Japan to compete for international gaming title

BHS sophomore is headed to Japan for international gaming competition.
BHS sophomore is headed to Japan for international gaming competition.(Farley Family)
By Taylor Hankins
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Parents might see video games an unproductive hobby, but it’s taking one Bluefield High student to the Eastern Pacific Rim;

15 year old Braden Farley is a part of a four person gaming team with members from all across the country. The foursome competes in competitions for Nintendo’s Splatoon 3 under the team name Jackpot.

On Monday night the group became the North American Champions for the game when they won the Splatoon 3 2023 Championship in Seattle, Washington. This qualified them for the international Nintendo Live 2024 competition in Tokyo, Japan.

“We all just kind of looked at each other. When we walked out we were like, ‘We made it guys,’ because it was our dream for a while to go to Worlds. They haven’t had one since 2018,” said Farley.

Farley is the youngest member of his group by four years, and possibly the youngest player to ever gain the North American Champion title.

Nintendo Live 2024 will take place in from January 20 to the 21 in Tokyo, Japan.

Farley and his teammates will be competing for the title of “Splatoon 3 World Champion”

