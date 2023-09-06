Beaver Volunteer Fire Department donates retired engine to ACT students

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Students at the Academy of Careers and Technology in Beckley are receiving a more hands-on approach to education after receiving a donation from the Beaver Volunteer Fire Department (BVFD).

For the last three decades, the BVFD has used a 1993 Industrial Pumper for service calls. Recently, a new fire levy allowed the department to purchase a newer model, but they wanted to make sure the engine was still being used to help the local community.

“After being in service for 30 years, we decided to let that engine go out to pasture, as you will,” explained Will Davis, Public Information Officer for the BVFD. “We actually donated it free of charge to the ACT right here in Raleigh County, so it’s staying in Raleigh County, still serving the citizens of Raleigh County, just in a slightly different capacity.”

For the last week, the fully functioning engine has been used by ACT students in the Emergency Management and Firefighting Program. Their instructor, Chad Cox, says having this machine will be a game changer for their curriculum.

“When we, for example, are doing hose evolutions- how to properly put the hose on the truck, how to properly deploy it, what it feels like to have pressure on that hose, the different pattern that the nozzles will produce- they’ll have experience in all that, which, one day, could very well save their lives and someone else’s...”

WVVA had the chance to talk to a few of Cox’s students, who say they are excited to continue to learn from the engine. Shortly after receiving the donation, they were required to dress in their personal protective equipment and run drills to learn how to quickly get on and off the apparatus.

“It’s pretty cool,” said 17-year-old Christopher Neal. “At first, I was a little nervous about it cause it’s a lot going on in there, but, you know, it’s just- it’s real chill. I’m excited to learn about it, though.”

“I really like the hands-on experience,” added Dakota Humphrey, 17. “I’m excited to be inside of it. I’ve heard that we are going to be riding it around, so I’m excited for that. I’d like to learn the hoses and diameters and stuff like that...”

In addition to the firefighting program, the fire engine is also being utilized by ACT’s mechanic program, welding program and even plumbing program. The donation is also helping schools on other counties. Cox says that because of the new engine they were able to give their 1980s model engine to students in Mason County.

