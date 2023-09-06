Authorities release additional details in Fayette County death investigation; also discover materials for pressure bombs

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - We now know more regarding a murder-suicide investigation out of the Price Hill area of Mount Hope.

Fayette County Sheriff’s Office confirms that around a quarter til 8 in the evening deputies responded to a possible shooting with a suspect, 24-year-old, Jesse Dech still on scene at 366 Legends Highway.

Dech threatened to have a shootout when officers arrived on scene or end his life.

Upon arrival authorities found 60-year-old James Shrader, 59-year-old Henry Shrader, and Dech had died from gunshot wounds.

Sheriff Mike Fridley also confirms materials to build a pressure bomb were discovered at the home.

The Fayette County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, the West Virginia State Police, Oak Hill Police Department and the Mount Hope Fire Department are aiding in this case.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.