Authorities release additional details in Fayette County death investigation; also discover materials for pressure bombs

The Fayette County Prosecuting Attorney's Office, the West Virginia State Police, Oak Hill...
The Fayette County Prosecuting Attorney's Office, the West Virginia State Police, Oak Hill Police Department and the Mount Hope Fire Department aided in this case.(WVVA)
By Joshua Bolden
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - We now know more regarding a murder-suicide investigation out of the Price Hill area of Mount Hope.

Fayette County Sheriff’s Office confirms that around a quarter til 8 in the evening deputies responded to a possible shooting with a suspect, 24-year-old, Jesse Dech still on scene at 366 Legends Highway.

Dech threatened to have a shootout when officers arrived on scene or end his life.

Upon arrival authorities found 60-year-old James Shrader, 59-year-old Henry Shrader, and Dech had died from gunshot wounds.

Sheriff Mike Fridley also confirms materials to build a pressure bomb were discovered at the home.

The Fayette County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, the West Virginia State Police, Oak Hill Police Department and the Mount Hope Fire Department are aiding in this case.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred on September 3 at 1:22...
Tazewell Co. native involved in fatal Scott Co. crash
Woman recovering after attack by pit bull terriers and their owner
Woman recovering after attack by pit bull terriers and their owner
Troy Mahaffey was arrested on charges after police said he didn't report his girlfriend's death...
GRAPHIC: Man accused of keeping 7-month-old daughter in hotel room with her dead mom and drugs, authorities say
Police say 14-year-old Harris Wolobah died the same day he participated in the social media...
Teen dies hours after taking part in viral ‘One Chip Challenge,’ police say
Kenzie's Kakes in Beaver
Kenzie’s Kakes sees opening of new location

Latest News

Thank you Major Heatley for serving as APB host for 8 years on WVVA
Major Harold Heatley bids APB farewell after eight years with WVVA
(L-R) Back to Front: Major Heatley, Nick Dugan, Jill Croce, Melinda Zosh, Katherine Thompson
Memorable Major Moments
City of Mullens hosts community pool party
City of Mullens hosts community pool party
Fayette County Sheriff's Department
Fayette County Sheriff reports possible murder-suicide investigation