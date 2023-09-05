WVDOH announces road closure in Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The West Virginia Division of Highways announced that Johnson Crossroads Road, (CO 14, milepost 1.32) will be closed to through traffic starting at 7 a.m., Monday, September 11, through September 15 at 4 p.m.

The closure is for a bridge superstructure replacement.

The traveling public is asked to use alternate routes around the work area. Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances may affect the project schedule.

WVDOH expresses its apologies for the inconvenience this may cause the citizens and guests in the area. Motorists are asked to observe all traffic control signs and devices and use caution while traveling near the work zone.

