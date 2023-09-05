Woman charged with contraband offenses at Bland Correctional Center

BLAND COUNTY, Va. (WVVA) - The Virginia Department of Corrections (VADOC) arrested a female attempting to supply an inmate at Bland Correctional Center with drugs and a cellphone.

According to a release from the VADOC, on Wednesday, August 30, the suspect, who had recently applied to visit the inmate as a friend, was found attempting to place contraband under the toolbox of a state vehicle parked on Bland Correctional Center’s property. The VADOC’s Drug Task Force later learned that the contraband was intended for an inmate at the facility.

The woman was charged with two counts of attempt to deliver drugs to an inmate, attempt to deliver a cellphone to an inmate, and possession of a concealed weapon.

The woman has been transported to the Bland County Magistrate, and charges against the inmate are pending.

The VADOC is actively investigating this incident. No additional information will be provided while the investigative process continues.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.