VSP investigating fatal Wythe County motorcycle crash

By Kassidy Brown
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 2:45 PM EDT
WYTHE COUNTY, Va. (WVVA) - The Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that occurred on September 3 at approximately 8 p.m. on Route 69 (Lead Mine Road).

According to a release from the VSP, A 2000 Suzuki GSX-R600 was westbound on Route 69 when it entered a curve at a high rate of speed. The motorcycle ran off the road and struck the guardrail.

The motorcycle’s operator, Liam D. McCoy, 18, of Christiansburg, Va., was thrown from the bike, and he was wearing a helmet.

He was transported to Wythe County Community Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

