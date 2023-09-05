‘Turns out, it was you’: Wrong-way drunken driver calls 911 on himself, deputies say

Deputies said they pulled over the wrong-way driver. However, the caller was the one driving the wrong way. (Source: Lancaster County Sheriff's Office)
By 10/11 NOW and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN/Gray News) – Authorities said a driver in Nebraska called 911 to report a wrong-way driver on the highway, but as it turns out, that driver was him.

According to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, the driver initially called 911 to report someone else driving on the wrong side of Highway 77.

Deputies said they responded to the area and pulled over the wrong-way driver. However, the caller was the one driving the wrong way.

Deputies said the man’s blood alcohol content was over twice the legal limit.

In a video posted by the sheriff’s office, the driver owns up to his mistake, realizing that the other cars he saw on the road were actually moving in the proper direction, and that he himself was the problem.

“Were you the one that called in?” the deputy asks.

“Yep,” the driver says from the back of the patrol car.

“You were?” the deputy asks.

“Yeah, because I thought somebody was on the wrong side of the (expletive) road,” the driver says.

“Turns out, it was you,” the deputy says.

“Yep, like a dumb (expletive),” the driver responds.

The driver was arrested before anyone was hurt.

The incident happened in March, but the sheriff’s office just shared the story Thursday as a reminder to not drink and drive over Labor Day weekend.

Further information was not available.

Copyright 2023 KOLN via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

