Tazewell Co. native involved in fatal Scott Co. crash

The Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred on September 3 at 1:22...
By Kassidy Brown
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 11:32 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SCOTT COUNTY, Va. (WVVA) - The Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred on September 3 at 1:22 p.m. on Route 59, less than a mile west of Route 816.

A 2008 Harley-Davidson motorcycle was traveling east on Route 58. As it entered a curve, the motorcycle crossed the centerline and struck head-on a westbound 2020 GMC Sierra.

The driver of the GMC, a 73-year-old female from Pounding Mill, Va., was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of minor injuries. She was wearing a seatbelt.

The motorcycle driver, Michael J. Leonard, 61, of Kingsport, Tenn., and passenger, Glenda G. Hopkins, 63, of Kingsport, Tenn., both died as a result of the crash. Both were wearing helmets, but also both died at the scene.

No charges were placed.

