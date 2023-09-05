Man charged with threatening to ‘bury’ Elkins High School administrator

ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - A man is facing charges after authorities say he threatened to “bury” an administrator at Elkins High School.

According to a release from the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, 58-year-old Timothy Gifford made threats to an Elkins High School administrator over the phone on Friday, Sept. 1 in reference to an issue with the school policy.

Police say that Gifford changed the “tone of his voice” and began to use “curse words” after his issue at the school was explained to him.

Gifford allegedly told an administrator that “you all are wrong” and “I’m fighting you on this” before saying that they “better have people there when I come; call the National Guard, call the Sheriff’s Office, because I’m going to bury you.”

When the administrator said the school was following policy, deputies say Gifford told them “you all are going to burn.”

Authorities say the administrator told Gifford to “quit threatening me over the phone,” and Gifford said “d*** right I’m threatening you.”

Gifford reportedly continued to curse and yell over the phone, causing the call to be terminated.

When authorities spoke with Gifford on Monday, Sept. 4, they say Gifford was apologetic, calling it “a misunderstanding.” Gifford allegedly said he was frustrated with the situation and had been drinking when the call was made.

The release say Gifford told police that he wasn’t threatening the administrator, saying that “When I said I’ll bury you, all I meant was the school and stuff.”

Gifford also told police he meant that he would be the one to call the National Guard and the Sheriff’s Office because the school was wrong in what they were doing.

Gifford was arrested on Monday and has been charged with phone harassment.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.