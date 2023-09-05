Kids Classic kicks off in Beckley

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Kids Classic is going on all this week in Beckley with a parade and street fair set for Saturday in Uptown.

According to Beckley Events Dir. Jill Moorefield, the city is still looking for musical acts to take part in the parade happening at 11 am. The street fair will be set up from 10 a.m. -2p.m. on Saturday.

The Cincinnati Circus will also be in town, performing at noon and 1:15 p.m. on the Federal Plaza in Uptown.

“The big event is Saturday with the street fair and parade. We’ve had more booths than we’ve had in a long time but we need more entries in the parade,” explained Moorefield, who added that those who are interested may contact her on the Beckley Events Facebook page.

The fun does not end after the parade on Saturday. Pet Supplies Plus will be hosting hamster races in the store’s parking lot at 3 p.m. on Saturday. Then on Sunday, there will be a pet pageant at the Youth Museum at 2 p.m.

For the full schedule of events, visit Home - Beckley Events

