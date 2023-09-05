Kenzie’s Kakes sees opening of new location

BEAVER, W.Va. (WVVA) - After a string of small businesses in Raleigh County have announced their closure, one cake shop is expanding.

Kenzie’s Kakes and Coffee in Beaver has now set up shop inside the Beckley Appalachian Regional Healthcare (ARH) Hospital lobby. The new location opened on September 1, and will now be serving coffee and limited baked goods from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The business’ owner, Mackenzie Brogan, 23, says her team of supporters is what has allowed her to continue following her passions.

“I’m very thankful for the opportunities we’ve been given,” Brogan shared. “...I know that we have a great team; I know that we have wonderful customers and that the Lord has really blessed our business.”

The shop’s Beaver location on Ritter Drive will have a wider variety of desserts and baked goods, as well as coffee. They are open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays.

In addition to opening the new location, Brogran tells WVVA that she has also been able to hire five new employees to be split between the two shops.

