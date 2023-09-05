Kenzie’s Kakes sees opening of new location

By Gailyn Markham
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAVER, W.Va. (WVVA) - After a string of small businesses in Raleigh County have announced their closure, one cake shop is expanding.

Kenzie’s Kakes and Coffee in Beaver has now set up shop inside the Beckley Appalachian Regional Healthcare (ARH) Hospital lobby. The new location opened on September 1, and will now be serving coffee and limited baked goods from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The business’ owner, Mackenzie Brogan, 23, says her team of supporters is what has allowed her to continue following her passions.

“I’m very thankful for the opportunities we’ve been given,” Brogan shared. “...I know that we have a great team; I know that we have wonderful customers and that the Lord has really blessed our business.”

The shop’s Beaver location on Ritter Drive will have a wider variety of desserts and baked goods, as well as coffee. They are open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays.

In addition to opening the new location, Brogran tells WVVA that she has also been able to hire five new employees to be split between the two shops.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shana McCoy
Fugitive arrested after 115+ mph pursuit in stolen car, deputies say
FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2008 file photo, Singer Steve Harwell, of Smash Mouth, performs with...
Smash Mouth frontman Steve Harwell, known for the ubiquitous pop-rock hit ‘All Star,’ dies at 56
Structure fire on R.L. Lane in Mercer County, WV
Firefighters responding to structure fire on R.L. Lane in Mercer County
Woman recovering after attack by pit bull terriers and their owner
Woman recovering after attack by pit bull terriers and their owner
The Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred on September 3 at 1:22...
Tazewell Co. native involved in fatal Scott Co. crash

Latest News

Veterans Memorial Building, Mullens
Chris Miller tours Veteran’s Memorial Building in Mullens during visit to Wyoming County
James Nixon reads his book, "Graveled Country Roads"
Author from Raleigh County donates book sales to children’s charities
The Virginia Department of Corrections (VADOC) arrested a female attempting to supply an inmate...
Woman charged with contraband offenses at Bland Correctional Center
The West Virginia Division of Highways announced that Johnson Crossroads Road, (CO 14, milepost...
WVDOH announces road closure in Monroe County