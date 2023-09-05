Hot and humid weather on tap for midweek

Summer will make a last stand in the next few days
COMFORT INDEX
COMFORT INDEX(WVVA WEATHER)
By Katherine Thompson
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
EVENING PLANNER
EVENING PLANNER(WVVA WEATHER)

High pressure at the surface and aloft will keep us warmer and rain chances lower tonight and into Wednesday. We’ll be mild and dry overnight, with low temps hitting the 60s.

TOMORROW
TOMORROW(WVVA WEATHER)

Wednesday will bring heat and humidity, and a mix of sun and clouds. We could see a stray shower before the day is over; otherwise we look quiet with highs in the 80s for most (90s for some possible lower elevations). Wednesday night, a stray shower could still pop-up, but most will stay rain free with low temps again in the 60s.

CHANCE OF RAIN
CHANCE OF RAIN(WVVA WEATHER)

A frontal system working in along with lower pressure aloft will bring a better chance at scattered showers and thunderstorms through the end of the week. Thursday and Friday look more seasonable and a bit unsettled, with highs in the 70s and occasional rain.

We’ll feel a bit more Fall-like by this weekend...

STAY TUNED!

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -

