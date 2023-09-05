Greenbrier Valley Airport to begin runway rehabilitation project

Runway clearance
Runway clearance(WGEM)
By Kassidy Brown
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 2:36 PM EDT
LEWISBURG, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Greenbrier Valley Airport will be starting its process for a vital runway rehabilitation project.

According to a release from the airport, temporary nigh closures are scheduled from September 12 until September 16 in order to “facilitate critical project preparations,” and following that phase, the airport will have a full runway closure from September 17 through September 23 as part of the renovation initiative.

In the release, the airport acknowledges that they recognize the potential inconvenience that the closures could pose on travelers, but they stress that the renovations are vital in order to uphold the highest standards of airport safety.

They suggest that travelers plan their trips accordingly and recommend verifying any potential schedule adjustments or alternative arrangements with your respective flights.

Greenbrier Valley Airport is actively collaborating with Contour Airlines to minimize disruptions and ensure passengers receive the most up-to-date information.

“We extend our deepest gratitude for your understanding and support as we invest in the airport’s long-term sustainability and safety.”

For more information and updates on the Runway Rehabilitation Project, please visit our website at mylwb.com or contact the Airport Director at 304-645-3961 ext. 223.

