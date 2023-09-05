Chris Miller tours Veteran’s Memorial Building in Mullens during visit to Wyoming County

By Gailyn Markham
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MULLENS, W.Va. (WVVA) - 2024 gubernatorial candidate Chris Miller was in Wyoming County on Tuesday getting a unique look inside the American Legion Post 106 in Mullens.

The building is decorated with murals painted decades ago by a local artist and are usually not seen by the public. The paintings depict pivotal moments in America’s history and also point toward the large veteran population in the Mountain State.

“We have such an incredible percentage of veterans living in the state still,” Miller stated. “Per capita, West Virginia has provided more soldiers and also have more decorated soldiers than any other state in the country.”

“This community has a lot of veterans that served, you know, from World War II to the Korean Conflict to Desert Storm to the Iraq and Afghanistan Wars,” explained Taylor Smith, a volunteer with the City of Mullens Foundation. “So it’s good to have these type of paintings, these type of murals to pay tribute to the men and women who fought for our country oversees and any conflict abroad.”

The American Legion and Veterans Memorial Building in Mullens is located on Moran Avenue next to City Hall.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shana McCoy
Fugitive arrested after 115+ mph pursuit in stolen car, deputies say
FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2008 file photo, Singer Steve Harwell, of Smash Mouth, performs with...
Smash Mouth frontman Steve Harwell, known for the ubiquitous pop-rock hit ‘All Star,’ dies at 56
Structure fire on R.L. Lane in Mercer County, WV
Firefighters responding to structure fire on R.L. Lane in Mercer County
Woman recovering after attack by pit bull terriers and their owner
Woman recovering after attack by pit bull terriers and their owner
The Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred on September 3 at 1:22...
Tazewell Co. native involved in fatal Scott Co. crash

Latest News

Kenzie's Kakes in Beaver
Kenzie’s Kakes sees opening of new location
James Nixon reads his book, "Graveled Country Roads"
Author from Raleigh County donates book sales to children’s charities
The Virginia Department of Corrections (VADOC) arrested a female attempting to supply an inmate...
Woman charged with contraband offenses at Bland Correctional Center
The West Virginia Division of Highways announced that Johnson Crossroads Road, (CO 14, milepost...
WVDOH announces road closure in Monroe County