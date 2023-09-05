Chris Miller tours Veteran’s Memorial Building in Mullens during visit to Wyoming County

MULLENS, W.Va. (WVVA) - 2024 gubernatorial candidate Chris Miller was in Wyoming County on Tuesday getting a unique look inside the American Legion Post 106 in Mullens.

The building is decorated with murals painted decades ago by a local artist and are usually not seen by the public. The paintings depict pivotal moments in America’s history and also point toward the large veteran population in the Mountain State.

“We have such an incredible percentage of veterans living in the state still,” Miller stated. “Per capita, West Virginia has provided more soldiers and also have more decorated soldiers than any other state in the country.”

“This community has a lot of veterans that served, you know, from World War II to the Korean Conflict to Desert Storm to the Iraq and Afghanistan Wars,” explained Taylor Smith, a volunteer with the City of Mullens Foundation. “So it’s good to have these type of paintings, these type of murals to pay tribute to the men and women who fought for our country oversees and any conflict abroad.”

The American Legion and Veterans Memorial Building in Mullens is located on Moran Avenue next to City Hall.

