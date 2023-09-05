Author from Raleigh County donates book sales to children’s charities

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - James Nixon, an author native to Raleigh County, was out and about in Beckley Tuesday promoting the third printing of his book.

Nixon has lived in Knoxville, Tennessee for the last 50 years, but is originally from the Jumping Branch area. Last January, the 79-year-old published his book, “Graveled Country Roads.”

The story follows Nixon’s life on a small West Virginia farm as one of 11 children and the son of a coal miner. The author tells WVVA of some of these stories, like being educated in a one-room schoolhouse, running around barefoot in the summer, and working long hours on the family’s farm.

“When people from Montgomery would see us, they would have said we were dirt poor. I wore hand-me-down clothes even to high school, but we had so much love within the family, so we were very rich,” Nixon shared. “We were more rich than a lot of others...”

Now, Nixon says he is working to share that love with others. All proceeds from the sale of his book will go toward children’s charities, specifically Saint Jude’s and the Cerebral Palsy Foundation.

Nixon has already donated more than $1,600.

“Graveled Country Roads” can be purchased for $27. To get your copy click here or call 865-584-9573.

