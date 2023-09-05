Author from Raleigh County donates book sales to children’s charities

By Gailyn Markham
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - James Nixon, an author native to Raleigh County, was out and about in Beckley Tuesday promoting the third printing of his book.

Nixon has lived in Knoxville, Tennessee for the last 50 years, but is originally from the Jumping Branch area. Last January, the 79-year-old published his book, “Graveled Country Roads.”

The story follows Nixon’s life on a small West Virginia farm as one of 11 children and the son of a coal miner. The author tells WVVA of some of these stories, like being educated in a one-room schoolhouse, running around barefoot in the summer, and working long hours on the family’s farm.

“When people from Montgomery would see us, they would have said we were dirt poor. I wore hand-me-down clothes even to high school, but we had so much love within the family, so we were very rich,” Nixon shared. “We were more rich than a lot of others...”

Now, Nixon says he is working to share that love with others. All proceeds from the sale of his book will go toward children’s charities, specifically Saint Jude’s and the Cerebral Palsy Foundation.

Nixon has already donated more than $1,600.

“Graveled Country Roads” can be purchased for $27. To get your copy click here or call 865-584-9573.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shana McCoy
Fugitive arrested after 115+ mph pursuit in stolen car, deputies say
FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2008 file photo, Singer Steve Harwell, of Smash Mouth, performs with...
Smash Mouth frontman Steve Harwell, known for the ubiquitous pop-rock hit ‘All Star,’ dies at 56
Structure fire on R.L. Lane in Mercer County, WV
Firefighters responding to structure fire on R.L. Lane in Mercer County
Woman recovering after attack by pit bull terriers and their owner
Woman recovering after attack by pit bull terriers and their owner
The Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred on September 3 at 1:22...
Tazewell Co. native involved in fatal Scott Co. crash

Latest News

Veterans Memorial Building, Mullens
Chris Miller tours Veteran’s Memorial Building in Mullens during visit to Wyoming County
Kenzie's Kakes in Beaver
Kenzie’s Kakes sees opening of new location
The Virginia Department of Corrections (VADOC) arrested a female attempting to supply an inmate...
Woman charged with contraband offenses at Bland Correctional Center
The West Virginia Division of Highways announced that Johnson Crossroads Road, (CO 14, milepost...
WVDOH announces road closure in Monroe County