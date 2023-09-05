Another hot and dry day
High temperatures will climb into the mid/upper 80s and low 90s today
Today will bring mainly sunny skies and hot conditions once again. High temperatures will climb into the mid/upper 80s and low 90s this afternoon.
Mainly clear skies are expected tonight. Lows will drop into the 60s and low 70s overnight.
Most will stay dry tomorrow, but a stray shower cannot be ruled out. Otherwise, we’ll notice a mix of sun and clouds as temperatures climb into the 80s.
A cold front will approach our region late week bringing the chance for some hit-or-miss showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures will be more seasonable in the 70s and low 80s on Thursday and Friday.
We’ll hold on to the chance for some passing showers and thunderstorms this weekend, but not everyone will see rain. Highs will only top off in the upper 60s and low/mid 70s on Saturday and Sunday. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.
Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.