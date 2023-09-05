Annual Culturefest starts Thursday

Culturefest captures music, arts, performances
Culturefest captures music, arts, performances(Contributed)
By Charlie Boothe
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 3:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIPESTEM, W.Va. (WVVA) - Musicians, dancers and artists are ready to participate in the 20th Culturefest World Music & Arts Festival at Pipestem starting Thursday.

Hosted by the Appalachian South Folklife Center, the event will run through Sunday.

Festival founder and organizer Lori McKinney said more than 40 music and dance performances will be staged. Artisan and retail vendors, workshops, kids activities, discussions and healing arts will also be featured.

Attendees will also have the chance to participate in music-making during facilitated workshops in West African drumming, Middle Eastern Drumming, Belly Dance, hoop dancing and flow arts, yoga and meditation, as well as drum circles in early evening and at midnight, McKinney said. Late night jams by the fire pit are a popular feature, and guests will encounter opportunities to connect with the performers and workshop providers.

Performers include Toubab Krewe, Raquy Danziger, Option 22, Liam Purcell & Cane Mill Road, Adama Dembele and Mama & the Ruckus.

McKinney said visitors can also learn about the night sky, with a telescope available.

The festival is a family event, she said, and people can spend a day or the entire weekend.

Tickets are available online at culturefestwv.com and at the gate. Advance tickets are recommended. A full weekend pass, including all 4 days’ activities plus camping, costs $90 in advance, $100 at the gate.

Day passes do not include camping. They are $20 in advance, $25 at the gate for Thursday and Sunday, and $40 in advance, $50 at the gate for Friday and Saturday. Children’s tickets are sharply discounted; see the website for those prices. Kids 5 & under are free.

For a complete schedule of events visit culturefestwv.com.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shana McCoy
Fugitive arrested after 115+ mph pursuit in stolen car, deputies say
FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2008 file photo, Singer Steve Harwell, of Smash Mouth, performs with...
Smash Mouth frontman Steve Harwell, known for the ubiquitous pop-rock hit ‘All Star,’ dies at 56
Structure fire on R.L. Lane in Mercer County, WV
Firefighters responding to structure fire on R.L. Lane in Mercer County
Woman recovering after attack by pit bull terriers and their owner
Woman recovering after attack by pit bull terriers and their owner
The Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred on September 3 at 1:22...
Tazewell Co. native involved in fatal Scott Co. crash

Latest News

The Virginia Department of Corrections (VADOC) arrested a female attempting to supply an inmate...
Woman charged with contraband offenses at Bland Correctional Center
The West Virginia Division of Highways announced that Johnson Crossroads Road, (CO 14, milepost...
WVDOH announces road closure in Monroe County
Generic VA State Police Vehicle
VSP investigating fatal Wythe County motorcycle crash
Runway clearance
Greenbrier Valley Airport to begin runway rehabilitation project