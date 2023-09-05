Annual Culturefest starts Thursday

PIPESTEM, W.Va. (WVVA) - Musicians, dancers and artists are ready to participate in the 20th Culturefest World Music & Arts Festival at Pipestem starting Thursday.

Hosted by the Appalachian South Folklife Center, the event will run through Sunday.

Festival founder and organizer Lori McKinney said more than 40 music and dance performances will be staged. Artisan and retail vendors, workshops, kids activities, discussions and healing arts will also be featured.

Attendees will also have the chance to participate in music-making during facilitated workshops in West African drumming, Middle Eastern Drumming, Belly Dance, hoop dancing and flow arts, yoga and meditation, as well as drum circles in early evening and at midnight, McKinney said. Late night jams by the fire pit are a popular feature, and guests will encounter opportunities to connect with the performers and workshop providers.

Performers include Toubab Krewe, Raquy Danziger, Option 22, Liam Purcell & Cane Mill Road, Adama Dembele and Mama & the Ruckus.

McKinney said visitors can also learn about the night sky, with a telescope available.

The festival is a family event, she said, and people can spend a day or the entire weekend.

Tickets are available online at culturefestwv.com and at the gate. Advance tickets are recommended. A full weekend pass, including all 4 days’ activities plus camping, costs $90 in advance, $100 at the gate.

Day passes do not include camping. They are $20 in advance, $25 at the gate for Thursday and Sunday, and $40 in advance, $50 at the gate for Friday and Saturday. Children’s tickets are sharply discounted; see the website for those prices. Kids 5 & under are free.

For a complete schedule of events visit culturefestwv.com.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.