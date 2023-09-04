WVU announces results of 5 more appeals

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia University Office of the Provost has announced the final recommendations for the next round of appeals.

The appeal hearings are part of the “Academic Transformation” program portfolio review process that is the next step after announcing the preliminary recommendations last month.

The first two rounds of appeals resulted in final recommendations that included majors being eliminated, programs discontinued, and staff cuts.

In the third round of appeals, the final recommendations were given for the following five programs:

Department of English

The appeal hearing regarding the Department of English in the Eberly College of Arts and Sciences ended with a successful appeal to discontinue the MFA in Creative Writing and a number of positions recommended to be cut.

University officials say the unit will now be asked to reduce the number of faculty down to 28.

School of Music

The appeal hearing regarding the School of Music ended with a successful appeal to the number of positions being cut.

University officials say the reduction in faculty will now be to 34. It was initially planned to be reduced to 33.

Additionally, the following recommendations were not appealed and will be presented to the WVU Board of Governors:

BA Music Business and Industry: Continue at the current level of activity

BM Music Education: Continue at the current level of activity

BM Music Therapy: Continue at the current level of activity

BM Music Performance: Jazz and Commercial Music (formerly Jazz Studies): Discontinuance The unit has the Provost’s Office approval to begin the Intent to Plan process for a new degree in commercial music at the undergraduate level, according to the university.

MM Conducting: Continue at the current level of activity

MA Music Business and Industry: Continue at the current level of activity

MM Music Education: Continue at the current level of activity

MM Collaborative Piano: Discontinuance

MM Composition: Discontinuance

MM Jazz Pedagogy: Discontinuance

DMA Conducting: Continue at the current level of activity

DMA Collaborative Piano: Discontinuance

DMA Composition: Discontinuance

Department of Communication Studies

The appeal hearing regarding the Department of Communication Studies in the Eberly College of Arts and Sciences resulted in an unsuccessful appeal to reduce the number of faculty positions to 11.

University officials say the Department did not appeal recommendations for undergraduate or graduate programs in Communication Studies that focused largely on revising curriculum.

School of Education

The appeal hearing regarding the School of Education in the College of Applied Human Sciences ended with a successful appeal to overturn a preliminary recommendation to discontinue the program.

However, university officials say the unit lost its appeals regarding recommendations to discontinue the MA Higher Education Administration and PhD Higher Education programs.

A recommendation to reduce the number of faculty positions in the School from the current number to 18 will also remain unchanged.

A preliminary recommendation to discontinue the EdD Higher Education Administration program was not appealed.

The School also agreed with a recommendation to revise the BA Elementary Education program that includes a plan to participate in Ohio Reciprocity and an Expanded State Strategy by fall 2024, according to university officials.

Department of Petroleum and Natural Gas Engineering

The appeal hearing regarding the Department of Petroleum and Natural Gas Engineering Benjamin M. Statler College of Engineering and Mineral Resources to reduce the number of faculty positions to five was denied.

University officials say the unit did not appeal a preliminary recommendation to explore developing a cooperative PhD program within a newly created program.

What’s next?

WVU’s Board of Governors will hear public comments from those who have signed up or submitted their comments in writing in advance of Sept. 14 before a planned vote on the final recommendations during its regular meeting on Sept. 15.

Officials say additional final recommendations will be announced through Sept. 5 as additional appeals are heard.

