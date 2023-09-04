WVSP to implement new safety initiative following Labor Day

By Gailyn Markham
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Last week, the West Virginia State Police (WVSP) announced that they would be increasing patrols throughout the holiday weekend. Those additional patrols will still be in effect across the West Virginia Turnpike until Monday night.

According to Major James Mitchell, Chief of Staff Services for the WVSP, additional officers will be part of a new initiative starting at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, September 5. Mitchell tells WVVA that they will be closely monitoring motorists for the next 72 hours after Labor Day. State Troopers will be looking for seatbelt violations, illegal cell phone usage, speeding in construction zones and impaired driving.

“We just want to remind people to be careful and be patient and be kind because, when traffic is heavy, people sometimes get a little bit frustrated and they get in a hurry.”

Major Mitchell is also reminding drivers to slow down for Department of Highways Employees to ensure their safety as they are working throughout the week.

This initiative will conclude on Thursday.

