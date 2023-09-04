As West Virginians celebrate Labor Day, state’s labor participation rate continues to lag behind the country

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - As we celebrate the contributions of the American worker on Labor Day, it’s important to also consider the struggles faced by West Virginia workers today. Despite the state’s pivotal role in the country’s organized labor movement, West Virginia continues to lag behind the rest of the country with respect to its labor participation rate -- the percentage of West Virginians who are either working or looking for work versus those who are not even seeking employment.

Sean O’Leary with the West Virginia Center for Budget and Policy has been digging into the issue extensively, attributing the state’s lagging workforce to a number of factors --- including a large elderly and disabled population, a lack of educational attainment, and the large number of people who cannot work because they are caring for family or cannot find childcare.

“When you look at those who are not in the labor force, in West Virginia, in particular, there’s more people who are disabled, elderly, more people at home taking care of their families, and fewer people with a college degree. If you add all of those factors us, you have a state with the lowest labor participation rate. So those are the areas you need to target with policy if you want to see the state improve.”

O’Leary said that one way to help would be to provide a stronger pathway to helping West Virginians achieve a four-year degree. He said their numbers show those who complete a four-year degree have a much higher labor participation rate than those who do not. He also said the labor participation rate rebounded during the Pandemic when daycare costs were subsidized for many workers.

Despite lagging behind the rest of the country, O’Leary did say that the state’s labor participation rate is improving along with the rest of the country.

